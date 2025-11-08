AutoZone Owes Pennsylvania Online Shoppers $20 Each For Tracking Them Without Their Consent

Your car may be the worst at protecting your data, but now the parts website you shop at might be just as bad. AutoZone, the company best known for catchy jingles, having the best snacks, and selling car parts, turned out to be tracking folks on its website without the proper consent — as alleged by a recent class action lawsuit in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Sure, Tesla may be spying on its drivers, but that's almost expected at this point. What does a car parts company need from someone searching for a 1996 Toyota Tacoma 2.7-liter water pump gasket that it doesn't already know? Need part, search for part, buy part. It's a simple transaction that reminds me of the donut receipt joke by Mitch Hedberg — why complicate things?

AutoZone has agreed to terms of a $1.23 million settlement while explicitly reminding everyone that this doesn't mean they're guilty. Though legally accurate, c'mon man. The suit uses tons of great legalese like "contemporaneously intercept," but what it all means for anyone affected is a $20 cash benefit.