Make Every Summer A Brat Summer With This Perfect 1979 Subaru BRAT

The BRAT first graced American shores in 1978, so this 1979 Subaru BRAT DL is an early example with the smallest, least-powerful engine ever put into the little truck. Its carbureted 1.6-liter flat-4 engine was factory rated at 67 horsepower and 81 pound-feet of torque back in the day. That miniscule power output is sent to the front wheels through a four-speed manual transmission, until the driver engages the BRAT's unique 4WD system that the unmissable graphics allude to.

That little engine has driven between 60,000 miles and 105,000 miles, since the original odometer was replaced and the seller doesn't specify if the replacement odometer accounted for the 45,000 miles indicated on the original odometer. Either way, it's in immaculate condition with low miles for a 46-year-old workhorse. I get the feeling that the BRAT is one of those cars that when you're behind the wheel, it's hard to stop grinning and it's even harder to be in a bad mood.

It was painted a familiar shade of WRX Rally Blue last year, and it's in New Mexico which means two things: It's rust-free, and it comes with the coolest license plate design of all 50 states. I'd be remiss if I didn't mention the vintage "Dirt Diva" sticker on the back window, which genuinely made me gasp with glee when I noticed it. Whomever wins this BRAT auction is a hero, and if it happens to come to Los Angeles please let me know because I desperately want a ride in the jump seats. Go ahead, embrace your inner BRAT.