At $10,999, Does This 2006 Chevy HHR 'SEMA' Like A Good Deal?

With the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show kicking off this week, it seems a good time to look at one of its past participants. Today's Nice Price or No Dice Chevy HHR hit the Vegas show back in 2006. Now we're going to have to decide if its price matches its stage presence.

That's not the same case in the automotive world, however. This isn't, after all, adopt an old Audi week, likely much to the chagrin of the seller of the 1983 Audi 5000 turbo diesel sedan that came our way yesterday. While seemingly in decent shape and showing less than 100K on the clock, the Audi's slow, even-for-the-'80s diesel engine and likely extremely high repair costs dimmed its prospects. That meant little support could be found for its $8,900 asking price in either the comments or the voting. The latter ended the day in a massive 96% 'No Dice' loss.