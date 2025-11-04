Ringbrothers Unveils Devilishly Cool 800-HP 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Called Kingpin
The automotive wizards at Ringbrothers are known primarily for their uncanny ability to tastefully customize and reimagine classic muscle cars with otherworldly power and exceptionally high quality craftsmanship. From the striking 805-horsepower carbon-fiber widebody 1971 Aston Martin DBS revealed earlier this year to their iconic Tiki Pizzeria Bomber Winnebago, the Wisconsin-based company knows how to produce some showstoppers. Ringbrothers unveiled its latest showstopper at SEMA, and it's unlike any other 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 you've likely seen, with an 800-horsepower supercharged Coyote V8, a six-speed manual transmission, and a customized Roadster Shop Stage III chassis, not to mention its devilishly cool styling and name: Kingpin.
True to Ringbrothers form, Kingpin is an incredibly comprehensive build. It has a Roadster Shop independent rear suspension, massive staggered 295/35 R19 and 345/30 R20 Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, six-piston front and four-piston rear Brembo disc brakes, and a modernized interior with a Vintage Air climate control system and custom gauges by Dakota Digital.
Kingpin must be an electrifying thing to drive
Sending over 800 horsepower to the rear wheels of a 56-year-old Mustang sounds reckless, but Ringbrothers thinks about the driving experience of its customs as well as their aesthetics. The team went so far as to convert the Roadster Shop Fast Track Stage III chassis back into a unibody, as well as widening the chassis by two-inches in the front and 3.5-inches at the rear, and stretched its wheelbase by 1.5 inches. They even engineered a custom roll cage to increase the platform stiffness and safety. These improvements paired with the independent suspension upgrade, brake upgrade, and fat, sticky rubber must make this a hoot and a half to drive.
Kingpin's handcrafted bodywork is painted a custom shade of BASF's Bootleg Black, and the trim is a custom color that's an ode to Ford's Grabber Green called Grab Her Green. I'm not so sure about that color name, but at least it's a good color. The sinister vibe is continued with a custom carbon-fiber body kit that includes a rear diffuser, lowered rear-quarter panels, and rear tail panel, and it has a custom carbon hood, grille surround, lower front valence, as well as interior trim.