Ringbrothers Unveils Devilishly Cool 800-HP 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Called Kingpin

Sending over 800 horsepower to the rear wheels of a 56-year-old Mustang sounds reckless, but Ringbrothers thinks about the driving experience of its customs as well as their aesthetics. The team went so far as to convert the Roadster Shop Fast Track Stage III chassis back into a unibody, as well as widening the chassis by two-inches in the front and 3.5-inches at the rear, and stretched its wheelbase by 1.5 inches. They even engineered a custom roll cage to increase the platform stiffness and safety. These improvements paired with the independent suspension upgrade, brake upgrade, and fat, sticky rubber must make this a hoot and a half to drive.

Kingpin's handcrafted bodywork is painted a custom shade of BASF's Bootleg Black, and the trim is a custom color that's an ode to Ford's Grabber Green called Grab Her Green. I'm not so sure about that color name, but at least it's a good color. The sinister vibe is continued with a custom carbon-fiber body kit that includes a rear diffuser, lowered rear-quarter panels, and rear tail panel, and it has a custom carbon hood, grille surround, lower front valence, as well as interior trim.