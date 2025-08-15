Ringbrothers Reimagine 1971 Aston Martin DBS Into An 805-HP Carbon-Fiber Widebody Beast Named Octavia

Ringbrothers is primarily known for its customized classic American cars and winning Battle of the Builders awards at SEMA, but this time the Wisconsin-based designers are taking on the upper echelon at Monterey Car Week. Its latest creation is a uniquely Ringbrothers take on the great British 1971 Aston Martin DBS. Named Octavia, it has a longer wheelbase, a carbon-fiber widebody, a custom chassis, a six-speed manual transmission and an 805-horsepower supercharged Ford 5.0-liter V8.

Octavia did begin life as a real 1971 Aston Martin DBS, but everything from the donor car was replaced save for the VIN, the inner-door window structure, and the Aston Martin emblems that were on the original V8's valve covers. Ringbrothers machined custom valve covers on Octavia to fit these original badges, but it added an "i" at the end so it says "Aston Martini," complemented by the custom machined martini glass–shaped dipstick handle in a nod to Aston Martin's cinematic history in the James Bond films. Ringbrothers says it took over 12,000 hours to customize Octavia, and by the looks of it, that was time well spent.