At $8,900, Could You 'I Heart The '80s' In This 1983 Audi 5000 Turbo Diesel?

Today's Nice Price or No Dice Audi 5000 hails from a brief period in the early 1980s when automakers embraced diesel engines to make cars more fuel-efficient in reaction to the gas crunch of the 1970s. Let's see how bank-efficient this survivor proves to be in the present day.

According to the Motley Fool Money site, the median price of a home in the U.S. after the first half of this year was $410,800. While a good chunk of change, that's only about half the $819,800 asked for the 2025 Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII with Mansory mods we looked at last Friday. Sure, the Roller was about as swank a ride as one could possibly find, but the fact that there is a viable choice between buying it and the purchase of a really nice house would naturally cause a good bit of consternation. In the comments, that proved less of a concern than did the car's overall grotesque exhibition of wanton wealth. Ultimately, that's what damned the Rolls to a massive 90% 'No Dice' loss in our voting.