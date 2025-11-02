Why Someone Imported This JDM 1999 Citroën Xsara Wagon Is Beyond Us, But You Can Be Its Next Owner
My favorite type of car enthusiast is the type to do this kind of wacky thing. Someone saw all the cars on sale in the U.S. and said, "nah," then imported a Japanese-market right-hand drive 1999 Citroën Xsara Break Exclusive into the country instead. In Europe, seeing one of these on the road wouldn't cause a blip on people's radar, and honestly its styling is generic enough to blend in with American traffic too. If another car person saw this Citroën wagon in traffic, it would spark a conversation that would likely put any non-car enthusiast to sleep, but to the couple of people in the know, it would make their respective days. Now is your chance to make that a reality, since this JDM Xsara Break Exclusive is currently listed for auction on Cars & Bids, with remarkably low mileage to boot.
Despite looking a bit dingy on the outside with some minor scuffs, hazed headlights, and some clear coat issues, this 26-year-old French wagon has only traveled around 28,600 miles in that time. Its infrequent use is more apparent when you take a look inside and see how well the '90s-tastic fabric interior held up.
It's the opposite of exciting to most people, but not all
This '90s wagon features a fire breathing naturally aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produced around 135 horsepower and 133 lb-ft of torque when it was new 26 years ago, and this model is saddled with a four-speed automatic transmission. Since it's an Exclusive trim Xsara Break, it has massive 14-inch alloy wheels that look remarkably like AutoZone wheel covers, power windows, a power glass sunroof, and automatic climate control to keep you cool, calm, and collected when you inevitably get hassled by eager car nerds.
Ultimately this is a practical, low-mileage, and very clean car that could offer a budget-conscious car enthusiast a rare and cool little runabout, and since it's already imported with a clean Pennsylvania title, it should make for a relatively easy purchase process. Though it's not quite as cool as the Xsara Coupe that had a totally rad WRC racing history, it's got to be one of, if not the only example in the United States at the moment. Now that's not something that many people can say about their car.