Why Someone Imported This JDM 1999 Citroën Xsara Wagon Is Beyond Us, But You Can Be Its Next Owner

My favorite type of car enthusiast is the type to do this kind of wacky thing. Someone saw all the cars on sale in the U.S. and said, "nah," then imported a Japanese-market right-hand drive 1999 Citroën Xsara Break Exclusive into the country instead. In Europe, seeing one of these on the road wouldn't cause a blip on people's radar, and honestly its styling is generic enough to blend in with American traffic too. If another car person saw this Citroën wagon in traffic, it would spark a conversation that would likely put any non-car enthusiast to sleep, but to the couple of people in the know, it would make their respective days. Now is your chance to make that a reality, since this JDM Xsara Break Exclusive is currently listed for auction on Cars & Bids, with remarkably low mileage to boot.

Despite looking a bit dingy on the outside with some minor scuffs, hazed headlights, and some clear coat issues, this 26-year-old French wagon has only traveled around 28,600 miles in that time. Its infrequent use is more apparent when you take a look inside and see how well the '90s-tastic fabric interior held up.