How An Iconic Dirt Track From NASCAR's First Season Got A Second Life As A Walking Trail

Nature and NASCAR may seem like an odd combination, since it can be hard to enjoy the great outdoors while 30 stock cars are blasting out 100 to 130 decibels on the track. Yet when the racing's over — permanently — all that space can be a great place for enjoying a breath of fresh air. That's what happened to the Occoneechee Speedway, which opened near Hillsborough, North Carolina in 1948 and closed for racing in 1968. The local flora and fauna began reclaiming the area soon after the racers left, but the old track wasn't forgotten.

Occoneechee held an especially warm place in the hearts of NASCAR fans since it was home to the organization's third-ever race in its first-ever season. In fact, it's the only dirt track left from NASCAR's inaugural year, and that made it a fitting choice to be added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2002. A walking trail was created a year later for easier access. Finally, just this year, the track and 200 surrounding acres became an official part of North Carolina's Eno River State Park.

The vintage speedway is included in the Moonshine and Motorsport Trail as well. Created in 2023 by the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, it celebrates two of the state's most popular pastimes that continue to have a unique connection: Remember, NASCAR's All-Star trophy is a moonshine still.