Paris Doesn't Have Any Stop Signs - Here's What They Use Instead

Have you driven in Paris lately? Probably not, but if you detest endless stop signs while driving through big-city blocks, Paris might feel a little less frustrating in comparison, if a little chaotic. It turns out Paris city planners think there are more effective ways to manage traffic than just rudimentary stop signs. In fact, as of 2016, all stop signs within the city limits were removed by the Paris Police Prefecture.

Along with banning vehicle traffic through the city center and discouraging larger, heavier vehicles within Paris, the removal of stop signs was prompted by the need to improve traffic flow and reduce the number of fines issued to drivers. After all, police stops for traffic violations impede traffic and end up compounding the problem. Studies here in the U.S. have found that stop signs may encourage drivers to ignore the right of way, or to accelerate more rapidly from a stop to make up for lost time. These factors can contribute to increased danger for both pedestrians and other drivers.