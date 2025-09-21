This Georgia Town Has More Golf Carts Than Cars And It's By Design

The morning rush hour at McIntosh High School in Peachtree City looks like the start of a charity golf event. Instead of the usual hand-me-down SUVs — a sea of golf carts fill up the parking lots. It's a scene that perfectly captures the town's claim to fame: that this is a place where golf carts outnumber cars.

Now, let's pump the brakes on that a little. Officially, the claim is more of a feeling than a hard fact. The city counts about 11,000 registered golf carts, which is a respectable fleet, but with nearly 39,000 residents and census data showing an average of two cars per household, the number of actual cars is likely significantly closer — if not higher. But to get hung up on the numbers is to miss the point entirely. For almost any trip within the city limits — groceries, school, soccer practice, Tinder dates — the golf cart is king. Albeit a golf cart may offer less privacy than desired on that last one.

This is all made possible by the town's sprawling, 100-plus miles of paved multi-use paths that stitch the community together. They even have a phone app for navigating the network. This is the backbone of a parallel transportation universe that offers a glimpse of what an autoluw city, a Dutch word roughly translated to "car-lite," could look like in the States.