California Couple Ticketed For Using Their Own Driveway Due To Antiquated Law

It can sometimes feel like you're one wrong move from your next traffic ticket. A couple in San Francisco weren't even safe in front of their own house. The city's planning department sent a $1,524 fine in 2023 to Judy and Ed Craine for parking in their driveway. After a lengthy struggle for sensibleness, the fine from the previously unenforced code was waived in August. Mayor Daniel Lurie even stated his aim to modernize restrictive property rules and prevent this from happening again.

The Craines live in a Noe Valley home built in 1910, only two years into the Ford Model T's production run. I mention that fact to note that the car hadn't yet become a ubiquitous method of transportation. According to KGO-TV, the San Francisco Planning Department later imposed code to prevent the neighborhood's residents from parking in setbacks in front of houses. This was why the Craines were ticketed for parking in a carport, but their garage-having neighbors weren't fined. Dan Sider, the department's chief of staff, told the station that the couple's fine was the result of an anonymous complaint. He added: