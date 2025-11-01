McLaren's High-Powered Twin-Turbo V8 Traces Its Roots All The Way Back To A 1980s Nissan Le Mans Engine

McLaren makes some of the most advanced supercars in the world, with their carbon-fiber tubs, highly sophisticated suspension systems and mind-bending aerodynamic properties. However, the centerpiece of most McLarens — their twin-turbocharged V8 — is anything but new. In fact, they can trace their lineage back to a Nissan motor that came out nearly 40 years ago. Let me explain.

Right now, McLaren's flagship motor is the M840T, which it developed jointly with Ricardo. It's a 90-degree twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 beast that can pump out anywhere from 604 to 822 horsepower, depending on the model (It even got an electric component in the Speedtail, but that's neither here nor there). It first debuted back in 2017 with the 720S and has been used in all sorts of very cool McLarens like the Senna, Elva, GT, 750S and 765LT. While the M840T is undoubtedly very powerful, it's not exactly a new engine.

It's an evolution of the slightly smaller M838T, an engine McLaren produced with Ricardo from 2011 to 2021. In a lot of ways, this is the motor that put McLaren back on the map after not making a roadcar for over a decade. The twin-turbo 3.8-liter V8 debuted in the revolutionary-for-the-time MP4-12C with a strong 592 horsepower, putting it well above contemporary competition like the Ferrari 458 Italia and Lamborghini Gallardo LP 560-4. As is McLaren tradition, the automaker started cramming the motor into everything it made, so it found its way into the likes of the 650S, 675LT, 570S, 600LT and even the legendary P1 (thought it was given an electric motor to help it along).