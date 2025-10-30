Hey there Jalops, pull up a chair. I think it's about time we have the talk. Now, we know you may have seen an ad on the internet saying that we think the Jeep Grand Wagoneer is the best car to have sex in, which we did say a couple years ago, but it's important to remember that when two adults love each other very much, they are allowed to change their minds. That's why we asked you all to tell us what you think is actually the best car to have sex in, because on this website we think it's important to be open about these kinds of things. We're not like other car blogs; we're a cool car blog.

I didn't get a chance to answer the question, but as someone who's in the 99th-percentile of height at 6-foot-8, I think the best choice for me would be a class A motorhome. If I had to pick a car, I'd say a Chrysler minivan with Stow-N-Go seats, or a high-roof Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, and definitely not the 2017 Mini Cooper S that I currently own and have definitely not tested out for this application. Anyhow, these are some of my favorite answers, but there were plenty of other entertaining answers that didn't make the cut so feel free to look back and read through them. These are actually the best cars to have sex in, according to our readers.