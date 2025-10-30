These Are Actually The Best Cars To Have Sex In, According To Our Readers

By Logan K. Carter
An orange and black Honda Element drifting around an open track in front of trees Honda

Hey there Jalops, pull up a chair. I think it's about time we have the talk. Now, we know you may have seen an ad on the internet saying that we think the Jeep Grand Wagoneer is the best car to have sex in, which we did say a couple years ago, but it's important to remember that when two adults love each other very much, they are allowed to change their minds. That's why we asked you all to tell us what you think is actually the best car to have sex in, because on this website we think it's important to be open about these kinds of things. We're not like other car blogs; we're a cool car blog. 

I didn't get a chance to answer the question, but as someone who's in the 99th-percentile of height at 6-foot-8, I think the best choice for me would be a class A motorhome. If I had to pick a car, I'd say a Chrysler minivan with Stow-N-Go seats, or a high-roof Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, and definitely not the 2017 Mini Cooper S that I currently own and have definitely not tested out for this application. Anyhow, these are some of my favorite answers, but there were plenty of other entertaining answers that didn't make the cut so feel free to look back and read through them. These are actually the best cars to have sex in, according to our readers. 

Kia Carnival

A look at the reclining lounge-like orange rear seats in the Kia Carnival complete with footrests Kia

Good bit. I would upvote a Kia Carnival with the VIP seats for this also. Open the sunroof for extra headroom if needed for certain maneuvers.

Submitted by: Christopher Hiatt

GMC Motorhome

An orange and brown GMC Motorhome parked on grass with its striped awning open and two matching chairs outside it Mredwine/ Bring A Trailer

At my age? A GMC Motorhome

Submitted by: Jimboy Junio

1912 Renault Type CB Coupé de Ville

1912 Renault Type CB Coupé de Ville.

Preferably in Boudreaux Red, with 2.6L four cylinder, 25 horsepower engine. Very iconic movie sex scene car.

Submitted by: Jalopy James

Chevrolet El Camino

front three-quarters shot of a red 1960 El Camino parked in front of a building Peckcars01/ Bring A Trailer

I have had sex in 3 different cars: a 1994 Geo Prizm, a 1981 Ford Pinto hatchback, and a 1960 Chevrolet El Camino.

El Camino wins by a MILE. If the weather was nice, the bed makes a decent bed, with the addition of some padding. The cab had a bench seat and was fairly roomy, so it was good if the weather didn't cooperate. The only downsides are visibility. The bed was kinda shallow, and the greenhouse is pretty expansive. Unless you're someplace VERY private, somebody is gonna see.

Submitted by: Stillnotatony

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile

Wienermobile. Lot of space, comfortable arrangements for positions, and the best humblebrag you can tell your friends because "oh me and my partner had passionate love along the shores of Costa Rica" cannot top "I had sex in the Wienermobile".

Submitted by: Alf Enthusiast

'70s station wagons

Side view of a green Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser with wood panels parked in front of power lines PetrolLounge/ Bring A Trailer

1970s-era station wagons were the best.

Submitted by: FormerlyHooperdink

Dodge Grand Caravan

A look in the back of a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan with its third row folded down Dodge

Dodge Grand Caravan with the Stow 'n Go seating option (in the floor, of course). For God's sake, let's allow the woman at least a modicum of comfort.

Submitted by: Syke

Jeep Wrangler

A look at the cargo area in a red JK Jeep Wrangler two-door with is second row flipped forward Jeep

Based on my recent experience at a horror-fest drive-in, the back of a Wrangler with the rear seats removed and loaded with a lot of blankets and pillows.

Submitted by: Ray LaFleur

1931 Ford Model A

Front three quarters of a green Ford Model A parked on a street in front of trees DENWERKS/ Bring A Trailer

There is no doubt in my mind that a 1931 Model A Ford tops the list. The good people at Ford had the foresight to make it possible to lift the stick shift up and swing it out of the way.

Submitted by: William Black

1974 Cadillac Sedan DeVille

Front three quarters shot of a brown Cadillac Sedan DeVille parked on the street in front of a grassy yard Zazunova/ Bring A Trailer

1974 Cadillac Sedan DeVille. Apparently the back seat is basically a leather sofa. (I heard from a friend.)

Submitted by: CBinNYC

1974 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

Side view of a white Monte Carlo with a burgundy Landau roof parked in front of a field of grass and trees RoadAmerica04/ Bring A Trailer

In the 1980s my wife and I would go to an X-rated drive in theater in my maroon 1974 Monte Carlo with a 454 and custom red velour bench seats front and rear. So obviously my choice is the Monte Carlo.

Submitted by: cones

1963 Rambler Classic 550

A photo of the black and white striped interior of a Rambler Classic 550 sedan with the front seat folded back to form a bed Valenti/ Bring A Trailer

Two Words: Nash. Seats.

My first car was a 1963 Rambler Classic 550. If you moved the front seats up on the tracks, then dropped the fully reclining front seat backs, they met up perfectly with the rear seat bottom. Instant rumpus room. Had my first time in those seats, and more than a couple of sessions afterward.

In the '70s, where parents would refuse to let their daughters go with boyfriends with vans, an innocent Rambler four-door was the perfect low-key sex machine.

Submitted by: jrhmobile

Honda Element

A look through the open tailgate of a Honda Element with both rows of seats folded flat like a bed Honda

Honda Element.

My backseats fold down completely flat. There was also a tent offered, and some people just remove the back seats, replace them with a bed. Mobile bang machine.

Submited by: Mostasteless

Race car bed

Race car bed. Duh.

Submitted by: Funky Dynamite

Mitsubishi Delica Space Gear

rear three-quarters shot of a green Mitsubishi Delica Space Gear parked on dirt in front of a green field VansFromJapan/ Bring A Trailer

The Mitsubishi Delica Space Gear. You want the experience to be out of this world. Also, there is room since it's a van and the seats fold flat.

Submitted by: MyKinjaHandleWontFit

