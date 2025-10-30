These Are Actually The Best Cars To Have Sex In, According To Our Readers
Hey there Jalops, pull up a chair. I think it's about time we have the talk. Now, we know you may have seen an ad on the internet saying that we think the Jeep Grand Wagoneer is the best car to have sex in, which we did say a couple years ago, but it's important to remember that when two adults love each other very much, they are allowed to change their minds. That's why we asked you all to tell us what you think is actually the best car to have sex in, because on this website we think it's important to be open about these kinds of things. We're not like other car blogs; we're a cool car blog.
I didn't get a chance to answer the question, but as someone who's in the 99th-percentile of height at 6-foot-8, I think the best choice for me would be a class A motorhome. If I had to pick a car, I'd say a Chrysler minivan with Stow-N-Go seats, or a high-roof Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, and definitely not the 2017 Mini Cooper S that I currently own and have definitely not tested out for this application. Anyhow, these are some of my favorite answers, but there were plenty of other entertaining answers that didn't make the cut so feel free to look back and read through them. These are actually the best cars to have sex in, according to our readers.
Kia Carnival
Good bit. I would upvote a Kia Carnival with the VIP seats for this also. Open the sunroof for extra headroom if needed for certain maneuvers.
Submitted by: Christopher Hiatt
GMC Motorhome
At my age? A GMC Motorhome
Submitted by: Jimboy Junio
1912 Renault Type CB Coupé de Ville
1912 Renault Type CB Coupé de Ville.
Preferably in Boudreaux Red, with 2.6L four cylinder, 25 horsepower engine. Very iconic movie sex scene car.
Submitted by: Jalopy James
Chevrolet El Camino
I have had sex in 3 different cars: a 1994 Geo Prizm, a 1981 Ford Pinto hatchback, and a 1960 Chevrolet El Camino.
El Camino wins by a MILE. If the weather was nice, the bed makes a decent bed, with the addition of some padding. The cab had a bench seat and was fairly roomy, so it was good if the weather didn't cooperate. The only downsides are visibility. The bed was kinda shallow, and the greenhouse is pretty expansive. Unless you're someplace VERY private, somebody is gonna see.
Submitted by: Stillnotatony
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile
Wienermobile. Lot of space, comfortable arrangements for positions, and the best humblebrag you can tell your friends because "oh me and my partner had passionate love along the shores of Costa Rica" cannot top "I had sex in the Wienermobile".
Submitted by: Alf Enthusiast
'70s station wagons
1970s-era station wagons were the best.
Submitted by: FormerlyHooperdink
Dodge Grand Caravan
Dodge Grand Caravan with the Stow 'n Go seating option (in the floor, of course). For God's sake, let's allow the woman at least a modicum of comfort.
Submitted by: Syke
Jeep Wrangler
Based on my recent experience at a horror-fest drive-in, the back of a Wrangler with the rear seats removed and loaded with a lot of blankets and pillows.
Submitted by: Ray LaFleur
1931 Ford Model A
There is no doubt in my mind that a 1931 Model A Ford tops the list. The good people at Ford had the foresight to make it possible to lift the stick shift up and swing it out of the way.
Submitted by: William Black
1974 Cadillac Sedan DeVille
1974 Cadillac Sedan DeVille. Apparently the back seat is basically a leather sofa. (I heard from a friend.)
Submitted by: CBinNYC
1974 Chevrolet Monte Carlo
In the 1980s my wife and I would go to an X-rated drive in theater in my maroon 1974 Monte Carlo with a 454 and custom red velour bench seats front and rear. So obviously my choice is the Monte Carlo.
Submitted by: cones
1963 Rambler Classic 550
Two Words: Nash. Seats.
My first car was a 1963 Rambler Classic 550. If you moved the front seats up on the tracks, then dropped the fully reclining front seat backs, they met up perfectly with the rear seat bottom. Instant rumpus room. Had my first time in those seats, and more than a couple of sessions afterward.
In the '70s, where parents would refuse to let their daughters go with boyfriends with vans, an innocent Rambler four-door was the perfect low-key sex machine.
Submitted by: jrhmobile
Honda Element
Honda Element.
My backseats fold down completely flat. There was also a tent offered, and some people just remove the back seats, replace them with a bed. Mobile bang machine.
Submited by: Mostasteless
Race car bed
Race car bed. Duh.
Submitted by: Funky Dynamite
Mitsubishi Delica Space Gear
The Mitsubishi Delica Space Gear. You want the experience to be out of this world. Also, there is room since it's a van and the seats fold flat.
Submitted by: MyKinjaHandleWontFit