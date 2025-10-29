At $5,600, Could This 1979 GMC Caballero Corral Your Interest?

In stark contrast to yesterday's boutique beauty Ferrari, today's 1979 GMC Caballero is rough and ready, although it matches the 348 in having a V8 engine paired with a manual gearbox. Come to think of it, they both also share a unique wraparound style rear window, so maybe they would make for happy happenstance driveway mates.

The Caballero is a Chevy El Camino in everything but the name. Both models used the same body-on-frame design, which is unique to the pair despite sharing everything forward of the A-pillar with Chevy's Malibu. General Motors exerted little effort in differentiating the GMC from the Chevy. The only indicators are the small, almost unnoticeable GMC badge on the grille, a second on the steering wheel center, and a demure Caballero script on the dashboard ahead of the passenger seat.

Aside from those minor detours, it's all a guided tour of downtown Chevyville here, right down to the Malibu wagon rear bumper that handily houses the tail lamps, leaving the car's rear flanks and tailgate to meet in a smooth, uninterrupted design. This fifth generation of GM's car/truck is arguably the best-looking of the bunch, if not the best-proportioned iteration of the form factor ever.