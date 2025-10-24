Do You Love Cars? So Do We! Come Join Us At Jalopnik

Oh! I didn't see you there. Well, go on, sweetheart, pull up a chair. No, not that chair, trust me, you don't want that one. Yeah that's the one. We're cooking with gas now!

You're a busy person, so I'll be brief; Have you ever looked at the exciting life of an automotive writer and thought, "If those bozos can do that, why can't I?" Well sure, you could, but you've got to start somewhere.

Well, I have I got good news for you friend! We here at Jalopnik are looking to add new real, funny, insightful voices to our publication. Real car people, who might not have that big, fancy Journalism degree or unpaid internship under their belt, to come onboard, brighten up the Jalopnik stew, and get their foot in the door.

Let's say you're a mechanic looking for a side gig, or you're a wrencher who wants to share your passion with the world. Some of the best and brightest writers in the industry started right here at the big orange J. Jalopnik used to be a place where people who knew wrenches and racing came to learn other, useful things–like the 5Ws and active vs. passive voice. We want to be the kind of place to gives car enthusiasts a place to learn and develop their voice again. If you think this means you, go ahead and try your luck right here.