At $250,000, Does This 2010 WaterCar Python Float Your Boat?

Claimed to be one of only two prototypes in the world, today's Nice Price or No Dice Python commands both the land and the sea. Let's find out if its price tag also commands our attention.

If you're a fan of the lilting harmonies of barbershop quartet music (and who isn't?), then you're also probably familiar with one of that genre's classic standards, "I Want a Girl," even though the song dates back all the way to 1911. Its full title is "I Want a Girl (Just Like the Girl That Married Dear Old Dad)", and that represents a sentiment that could be considered reflective of opinions on the 2004 BMW 330xi we looked at yesterday. Proffered to be in as-new condition, that AWD saloon garnered kudos in the comments for being one of the last BMW models to offer an almost entirely analog experience while still feeling like a modern car and not a throwback. A $6,700 asking price sealed the deal on that old-school appeal, sending the Bimmer on its way with an overwhelming 77% 'Nice Price' win.