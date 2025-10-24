At $250,000, Does This 2010 WaterCar Python Float Your Boat?
Claimed to be one of only two prototypes in the world, today's Nice Price or No Dice Python commands both the land and the sea. Let's find out if its price tag also commands our attention.
If you're a fan of the lilting harmonies of barbershop quartet music (and who isn't?), then you're also probably familiar with one of that genre's classic standards, "I Want a Girl," even though the song dates back all the way to 1911. Its full title is "I Want a Girl (Just Like the Girl That Married Dear Old Dad)", and that represents a sentiment that could be considered reflective of opinions on the 2004 BMW 330xi we looked at yesterday. Proffered to be in as-new condition, that AWD saloon garnered kudos in the comments for being one of the last BMW models to offer an almost entirely analog experience while still feeling like a modern car and not a throwback. A $6,700 asking price sealed the deal on that old-school appeal, sending the Bimmer on its way with an overwhelming 77% 'Nice Price' win.
Don't call it an Amphicar
There's a famous bit of lore, the veracity of which should be called into question, that claims that President Lyndon Johnson found great hilarity in pranking people with a special car he owned. The Amphicar, a German invention built between 1961 and '67, was capable, as its name implies, of both driving on the road and swimming across calm waters. LBJ, so it is told, liked to take visitors on drives in his powder blue Amphicar, not letting on to its seaworthiness. He would then head downhill toward a lake or large pond—any body of water would do—and then feign a brake failure, announcing "we're going in!" to his frightened passengers. After splashing into the water, he would chuckle as his guests suddenly realized they would stay dry, since the car could float and putter around, powered by its twin propellers.
If only Johnson were alive today to experience this 2010 WaterCar Python prototype. His Amphicar was capable of around 65 mph on dry land and a modest 10 mph in the water. This one of two proof-of-concept cars/boats holds a Guinness World Record for maxing out at 127 mph on land and a salt-in-your-hair 60 in the suds.
Let's dive in
The Python was never intended to be a production vehicle. Inspired by the Amphicar and designed by Fountain Valley, California-based WaterCar, the vehicle is the brainchild of company founder David March. An ongoing enterprise, WaterCar currently sells a more advanced amphibious vehicle, the Honda-powered Panther. That Jeep-esque production car/boat has proven popular with Middle East potentates and Silicon Valley Tech Bros. It's also notable that March successfully piloted one from the Long Beach harbor to coastal Catalina Island, the first amphibious car to do so in history.
None of that would have happened without the previous development work on an initial VW Beetle-based prototype, the Gator, and the two Pythons. That original Gator went through several design iterations, but its V-hull proved a stumbling block to achieving the desired water speed. The Python employs a planing hull, which, paired with trim tabs at the rear, lets the water jet propulsion system push the hull to upwards of 60 mph on a calm surface.
Corvette connection
Power for both the road and the waves comes from a crate motor Corvette LS V8, making a claimed 450 horsepower. On the land, the rear-mounted motor sends its ponies through an off-the-shelf five-speed gearbox from Mendeola. In the water, the steerable water jet provides direction input. More Corvette can be found in the Python's rear-end styling where it features four round lights. The remainder of the styling is kind of all over the place, though its rising rear flanks are reflective of the original Amphicar.
The two prototype Pythons were built by Fountain Valley Bodyworks, another of March's holdings, and this one wears both the branding of that business on its doors, along with its vessel registration number. According to the ad and reflected in the pictures, this Python is in excellent condition. It shows 5,000 miles on the odometer, but no mention is made on engine hours or sea time. It's also said to have a clean title, but that raises the question of just how something like this could be registered for the road. Obviously, it would be classified as a home-built or component car, but its apparent lack of seatbelts and a roof might limit both its on-road legality and general usability. But who cares? This thing looks like more fun than a bucket of soap suds at a dance contest.
Getting soaked?
As one would imagine, fun like that comes at a cost. The asking price for this Python is a cool $250,000. That's right, a quarter of a million dollars, (mimic Doctor Evil's pinky kissing while saying that.) Holy cow, that amount could buy a lot of cool cars. But how many of those cars would also be a boat? I'd wager none other than an original Amphicar, and those are slower than watching paint dry, so that's kind of an apples and garibaldis comparison.
What do you think about this unique opportunity to own a weird piece of automotive AND nautical history at that $250,000 asking? Is that a deal for a Swiss Army Knife of a car/boat? Or for that much, is the seller all wet?
