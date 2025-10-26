What Your Honda's Maintenance Minder Codes Actually Mean

Remember the old "Check Engine" light? That dash light was just cryptic enough to be ignored by anyone who doesn't own a code reader. Honda improved on that with its Maintenance Minder light, which is more specific yet somehow just as cryptic. If you're a Honda owner, you've seen the little wrench accompanied by an alphanumeric code that comes with that message — usually an "A" or "B," followed by at least one number.

These codes have to do with important maintenance items you shouldn't ignore. The good news is that you only have to know what two letters and six numbers mean. "A" just means you need to get your oil and filter changed. "B" also means it's time to get the oil and filter changed — plus check a few other things. That would include the brakes, the emergency brake, tie-rod ends, steering gearbox and boots, suspension components, driveshaft boots, brake hoses and lines, all fluid levels and conditions, exhaust system, and fuel lines and connections.

What about those numbers? "1" means tire rotations. "2" means check the air cleaner element, drive belt, dust filter, and pollen filter. "3" means it's time to change the transmission fluid. "4" indicates that the spark plugs, timing belt, water pump, and valves need to be checked. "5" displays when you're low on coolant. "6" means check the differential fluid. And "7" means change the brake fluid. Then there's the oil life indicator — 15% means get an oil change soon, 5% means do it now, 0% means you're overdue.

If you own a 2018 or newer Honda model, your car might display "0" instead of "A". If it displays "0" and "9," it's time to perform the same comprehensive maintenance tasks that the old "B" code indicated. Simple, right?