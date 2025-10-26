Why The Boeing 787 Has Four Cockpit Windows Instead Of Six

Since the Boeing 787 Dreamliner was revealed back in 2007, it has represented a few firsts in the aviation industry. It was the plane that Virgin Atlantic used for the first flight fully powered on sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Unlike prior models, it was also the first to feature only four cockpit windows.

This change was made possible because the Dreamliner uses composite carbon fiber-reinforced polymers in half of its construction, as opposed to relying mainly on aluminum like previous models. This material is more elastic and is also why the Boeing 787's wings can bend a lot further than you might think. While other commercial aircraft have incorporated this material in the past, the 787 included more of it than ever before.

Though there are only four cockpit windows, Boeing's design made each of them larger, which gives pilots ample visibility during operation. These windows on the flight deck feature several layers, including a gold film which defogs the glass and is similar to the system used in fighter jet canopies. Boeing had another reason to switch to four windows on the 787: These windows are heavy, and having fewer can cut back on weight.