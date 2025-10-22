Attempted Shooting In Atlanta Airport Stopped After Shooter's Family Turns Him In

Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport narrowly avoided a mass shooting on Monday, thanks to family members who alerted authorities to the attempted shooter's plans. Atlanta police arrested Billy Joe Cagle, of Cartersville, Georgia, before he was able to go through with it, likely saving several lives in the process, ABC7 News reports. When officers searched Cagle's Chevrolet pickup truck outside the airport, they found a Springfield AR-15 rifle and 27 rounds of ammunition.

"The Cartersville Police Department was alerted by the family of Mr. Cagle that he was streaming on social media that he was headed to the Atlanta airport, in their words, to 'shoot it up,' and the family stated that he was in possession of an assault rifle," Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said at a news conference, where he also said Cagle had a previous felony conviction. "We're here today briefing you on a success and not a tragedy because a family saw something and said something."

According to Cartersville Police Captain Greg Sparacio, Cagle "had the intention to inflict harm to as many people as he could." But while they were able to stop him before he actually hurt anyone, he came a lot closer than the folks who were flying that day probably would have liked. Surveillance video shows Cagle arriving at the airport at about 9:30 a.m. He then walked over to a TSA security checkpoint and, according to Schierbaum, had "high interest in that area." If he had walked in shooting, things likely would have ended very differently, but instead, Atlanta police already had a photo of him provided by the family and were able to arrest him without incident.