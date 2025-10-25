Why NASCAR Cars Have A Tear-Off Windshield
If you follow NASCAR, you may have noticed the pit crew tearing something off the windshield whenever the car enters the garage. This practice was introduced in the '90s when NASCAR moved to windshields made of polycarbonate, a material that is far more durable than safety glass, which had been the standard in race cars.
However, these new windshields also developed scratches and chips more frequently when dirt or pebbles impacted the windshield, which hindered driver visibility and even forced teams to change windshields between race sessions. That is a no-go when quick and efficient pit work — something teams like Joe Gibbs Racing have perfected — can make all the difference.
The solution to this problem was created by Pro Tint in 1997, which developed a tear-off windshield that can be quickly removed at every pit stop to give the driver a clear view ahead. The tear-offs, made of Mylar, are scratch-resistant, protect against oil and grime that can come off other cars on the track, and block up to 99 percent of UV radiation. The layer of coating is also said to add strength to the windshield, providing an additional protection when combined with the polycarbonate glass, while also being easy to clean.
Each racecar typically has around four to six tear-offs, as adding more than five can reduce windshield clarity and affect visibility. The adhesive on the tear-off comes off with it when removed, ensuring it doesn't stick to the new layer, while tabs are added to each layer for easy removal.
Do other race series also use tear-off windshields?
In open-wheel racing formats like F1, drivers use tear-offs on their helmet visors, removing them while juggling a million buttons on the wheel and hurtling down the track at speeds most of us can't even imagine — a truly impressive feat. In contrast, in racing series with windshields, drivers have it a bit easier, as they have a crew to handle this for them. Racing series other than NASCAR have also used tear-off windshields. While not technically a "windshield," IndyCar's aeroscreen — introduced in 2020 for safety — also has tear-offs on its curved screen, with each car using between eight and 12 per race.
Windshield tear-offs have also been used prominently in GT, touring, and prototype cars, with racers participating in the legendary Le Mans race employing them as well. Each car reportedly goes through as many as seven tear-offs over the course of the 24-hour iconic race, and some racing cars even have tear-offs applied to their headlights. Apart from their use in racing, Mylar tear-offs have also been adapted for more serious applications, with the military using them on helicopter windshields.