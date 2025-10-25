Why NASCAR Cars Have A Tear-Off Windshield

If you follow NASCAR, you may have noticed the pit crew tearing something off the windshield whenever the car enters the garage. This practice was introduced in the '90s when NASCAR moved to windshields made of polycarbonate, a material that is far more durable than safety glass, which had been the standard in race cars.

However, these new windshields also developed scratches and chips more frequently when dirt or pebbles impacted the windshield, which hindered driver visibility and even forced teams to change windshields between race sessions. That is a no-go when quick and efficient pit work — something teams like Joe Gibbs Racing have perfected — can make all the difference.

The solution to this problem was created by Pro Tint in 1997, which developed a tear-off windshield that can be quickly removed at every pit stop to give the driver a clear view ahead. The tear-offs, made of Mylar, are scratch-resistant, protect against oil and grime that can come off other cars on the track, and block up to 99 percent of UV radiation. The layer of coating is also said to add strength to the windshield, providing an additional protection when combined with the polycarbonate glass, while also being easy to clean.

Each racecar typically has around four to six tear-offs, as adding more than five can reduce windshield clarity and affect visibility. The adhesive on the tear-off comes off with it when removed, ensuring it doesn't stick to the new layer, while tabs are added to each layer for easy removal.