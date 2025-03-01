Start Your Weekend Off Right With A Motorcycle Cruise Though Okinawa
Happy Saturday, friends. Did last week take you about six years to get through, or was it over in an hour? It feels like work weeks never last a week any more; either they drag on forever or they're a frantic mess that's done in a flash. Either way, you could probably use a bit of a relaxation aid to chill you out for the weekend. Luckily, I've got just the thing: A nice, calm ride through Okinawa, Japan on a Honda GB350.
Sunny skies overhead, clear blue-green water on the side of the road, stops in to cute little pottery shops — what better way to start your weekend? Throw the latest Seaman moto vlog on while you eat a late brunch (the earliest meal that should be eaten on a good weekend day) and let all the week's stress melt away. No more tax season, no more TPS reports, just the sound of an engine and the view of Okinawa.
Watch and relax
Seaman ditched her usual Ducati Scrambler for a little Honda GB350 this time, the company's new little retro bike. We don't get the GB350 here in the States, which is a real shame as it sounds like a blast to bop around on. Honda, please, give us the cool stuff you give to Japan. We've got gorgeous curvy roads by the water too, and we want to ride them on lightweight little retro bikes. Well, I do, at least. Can't speak for the rest of America.
Kick back, relax, and let the thrum of a little 350 engine echoing off the water of Okinawa soothe your way into your weekend. Let that work stress melt away, and imagine it's you on the seat of that GB350 or ordering that americano. Live that life vicariously for half an hour on this sunny Saturday morning. It's a nice life to imagine, isn't it?