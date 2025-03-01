Start Your Weekend Off Right With A Motorcycle Cruise Though Okinawa

Happy Saturday, friends. Did last week take you about six years to get through, or was it over in an hour? It feels like work weeks never last a week any more; either they drag on forever or they're a frantic mess that's done in a flash. Either way, you could probably use a bit of a relaxation aid to chill you out for the weekend. Luckily, I've got just the thing: A nice, calm ride through Okinawa, Japan on a Honda GB350.

Sunny skies overhead, clear blue-green water on the side of the road, stops in to cute little pottery shops — what better way to start your weekend? Throw the latest Seaman moto vlog on while you eat a late brunch (the earliest meal that should be eaten on a good weekend day) and let all the week's stress melt away. No more tax season, no more TPS reports, just the sound of an engine and the view of Okinawa.