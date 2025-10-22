Mazda Owners Complain The Most About These Common Problems

Mazda has done well to make cars that are priced reasonably low, look good, and, more importantly, offer a fulfilling driving experience. The carmaker has distanced itself from its Japanese counterparts like Toyota, positioning itself as a driver's carmaker and a fantastic alternative to other driver's cars from brands like BMW. Being a Japanese carmaker, Mazda has strong reliability roots, with Consumer Reports often putting Mazda at the top of its reliability standings. Some even call it the Japanese BMW. These traits have allowed Mazda to make Consumer Reports' list of the best used car brands.

However, while Mazda does have a strong reputation for reliability and durability, the brand does suffer from a few specific issues, often evidenced by customer complaints on Mazda forums or even by National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports. Using these inputs, we have compiled a list of common Mazda problems, including rust trouble, melting dashboards, wonky infotainment systems, engine issues, transmission quirks, Skyactiv malfunctions, and even the infamous P0300 error code. These ailments affect various vehicles in the Mazda lineup, from the sporty Miata to the CX-9 family hauler.