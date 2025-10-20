At $14,500, Does This 1971 Chevy C20 Long Bed Work For You?

Classic pickup trucks like today's Nice Price or No Dice Chevy C20 are enjoying a wave of popularity amongst auto collectors. Let's find out if this one is priced to help complete someone's set.

When it was new, the 1992 Mercedes-Benz 300 SD we looked at last Friday sat at the pinnacle of automotive engineering and stately style. Now, it exhibits the scrapes and scratches built up over the intervening years and the 185,000 miles it has traveled. Based on the comments, many of you were scared off by the big Benz's age and complexity. A few more were concerned about its potential for regicide, as Princess Diana famously died in a car crash involving a Mercedes similar to our car.

In the end, however, none of those threats could overcome the car's charms, nor the allure of obtaining them at a mere $5,995 asking price. The result was a tidy 67% 'Nice Price' win.