Mario Kart Made You The Driver You Are Today, And Researchers Think It Could Do The Same For Self-Driving Cars

Now in its 11th installment, and more than 30 years after its initial release, some science nerds have finally discovered Nintendo's Mario Kart. They're using it to help "guide the future of autonomous driving," WTOP news reports. Among the small army of engineers working to make self-driving cars actually self-drive, researchers from the University of Maryland are using the video game to verify the feasibility of autonomous driving programs before they move on to real-world testing.

"University of Maryland researchers are putting the joystick and controller in the virtual hands, so to speak, of autonomous driving programs before they get tested on the road. 'We're actually using these automated driving systems to figure out how to verify that the systems are correct, and then make sure that they adhere to the rules of the road, and design ways that we can make these better if they don't.'"

While the winner in Mario Kart isn't always the safest driver, the early-stages of the autonomous training process involves Mario driving a clean lap around the course without taking risks, bumping into anything, or going off-course. With the autonomous driving program being tested at the controls, it's scored on how well it performs and program developers use that feedback to improve the autonomous driving programming.