Every Jeep Model With Easter Eggs (And Where To Find Them)

Since it was the first model to do so, the Wrangler has accumulated a plethora of Easter eggs. These are scattered all over the Wrangler, but one subtly hidden image is a bit hard to find: a black lizard emblazoned under the windshield wipers, at least on some models, as reported by Zimmer Motor. This presumably implies a Wrangler can grip the road even in the hot sun and on a slippery ravine, just like a lizard.

On the windshield, there's an outline of the Willys climbing over rocks, a nod to the original jeep developed during World War II, and the same outline is also located on the drive selector. There are also grilles on the trunk door, speakers, and headlights, as well as the rearview mirrors and taillights. The Wrangler is also home to several animals printed around the vehicle, depending on the model, including a Loch Ness Monster, Bigfoot, an American flag, and a T. rex (on the passenger-side floor mat) on some models. There's even a spider on the gas cap.

Another favorite, as noted by Stefantj on the Wrangler Forum board, is the image of flip flops located on the cowl. Then, on the storage compartment in the back of the Wrangler, where you might stick a few tools, you will also find some holes that are actually Morse code for the initial JL, which is the original codename for the Wrangler. On a panel to the left of the steering wheel, there's also an outline of the four-door Wrangler and the Gladiator, as noted by YouTube user RobMotiveJT (this is for the 2024 Wrangler model that we love like a brother or sister).