Should You Get Extra Rental Car Insurance? Your Options Explained

Ugh, the upsell. No one likes being upsold, especially when you're at the car rental counter trying to get on with your vacation. Maybe you chose that rental company because you saw the ad for its $29 daily-rate special, and now the rental agent is trying to convince you to add on $40 a day for the insurance, on top of a bunch of other rental car fees. They can get aggressive about it, too. We've had rental agents try to convince us we had to get their insurance even though we could prove we were completely covered by our personal insurance. This pushiness might be why so many customers decline their insurance.

But don't let the aggressive upsell make you so annoyed that you dismiss the extra insurance out of hand. There may be times when you need it. For example, do you only have liability coverage with your personal insurance? Then the rental car itself isn't covered, just as your own car wouldn't be. Or maybe you have collision coverage on your 1993 Geo Metro, but you've decided to rent a Lambo to cruise Miami Beach. You can be almost certain your personal insurance won't be enough. Could you afford to pay the deductible on your personal insurance if you total the rental? Then you might need the extra rental insurance. The same is true, of course, if you have no insurance at all.

If your personal insurance covers all of those things, then you're set. Another option is to use a credit card that covers rental damage, but check to see what exactly it covers. You even have options within the rental company's policies. You may be able to choose only policies that fill in gaps left by your own insurance.