At $5,995, Is This 1992 Mercedes-Benz 300 SD Kind Of A Big Deal?

While branded as a 300, the engine displacement in today's Nice Price or No Dice Mercedes is, in fact, a meatier 3.5 liters. That's the rare turbo diesel, making this one of the more interesting W140s to be found. Let's decide if we find its price tag to be to our liking.

While the Morgan Motor Company still uses copious amounts of ash lumber as the framework for the bodies of its cars, that's all hidden under those body panels. These days, if you want the warmth of visible woodgrain on the outside of your car, you'll need to pop down to the home center and buy a sheet of plywood to strap to the roof. No car on the market offers factory wood paneling anymore.

The 1985 Chrysler LeBaron that we saw yesterday not only had wood cladding (of the genus, Fakeous Treeous) but was also a convertible, a combo that the company made famous in the 1940s and '50s. That, along with chrome wheels and white wall tires, tarted the car in undeniable '80s bling, but couldn't muster much enthusiasm for the seller's $23,980 asking price. When the dust settled, that had gone down in a massive 94% 'No Dice' loss.