How Long Does A Bottle Of Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) Last Once Opened?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The government's strict emissions limits for combustion-powered vehicles have pushed automakers to develop technologies that let their engines stay compliant while producing gobs of power. Diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) is one important component, designed to reduce diesel engines' nitrogen oxide emissions. Sometimes known as AdBlue, DEF is a solution of deionized water and urea, stored in a separate tank from the fuel and automatically sprayed after combustion into the engine's exhaust stream.

There, DEF turns into ammonia and isocyanic acid, which react chemically with exhaust gases like nitrous oxide and break them down into harmless substances such as nitrogen, water vapor, and carbon dioxide. The capacity of your DEF tank varies based on your vehicle but typically ranges from five to 25 gallons. The tank must be refilled from time to time, as vehicles use a gallon of DEF for every 50 gallons of diesel fuel burned.

While you can find DEF at some gas stations, it's often sold in containers at truck stops, which aren't found everywhere. So drivers often buy an extra jug and store it for when they may need it and find it out of reach. Unopened DEF typically lasts about two years from when it was made before it goes bad. But once you've opened it and have an excess, it's expected to last about a year sitting in the bottle before it breaks down, provided it's stored properly: sealed and in a cool, dry place away from sunlight (ideally between 12 and 86 degrees).