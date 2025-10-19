Prague Is Betting On These Lamp Posts To Fulfill Its Ambitious EV Charger Plan

You know those lamps with USB outlets for replenishing your phone battery? Prague wants to do that, but scaled up to street lamps and electric-vehicle charging stations, and it's adopting the breakneck pace that EV chargers are springing up in the U.S. Basically, the Czech Republic's capital city is sidestepping what could have been a major construction project and is instead treating the retrofit like an appliance swapout, so installation speed shouldn't be a problem.

In 2024, the city began in earnest, putting in 143 EV-ready street lamps. By 2026, Prague hopes to have 1,500 such lamps installed, with a goal of 6,000 once 2030 rolls around. Two years ago, there were only 2,400 EV charging points in the entire Czech Republic, but they only had to serve the Czech Republic's 22,000 registered electric cars, a drop in the bucket of the country's 6.13 million registered passenger cars. This endeavor is banking on future EV adoption, and it's not a shot in the dark. In 2020, electric car sales increased by 331%, a trend Prague wants to move from the realm of "early adoption excitement" to "normal occurrence."

All of this infrastructure modification is the reponsibility of Technology of the Capital City of Prague, the company that oversees Prague's public lighting. Its current job is installing the thick new cables that will support the massive charging network. To accommodate these new oversized iPhone-charging desk lamps, Prague has to ensure that its 3,400-plus miles of roads have electric cables up to the task. Ultimately, they will serve at least a fifth of the 500,000 to 700,000 EVs the Czech Republic anticipates will be operating by 2030.