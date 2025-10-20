Harley-Davidson's Trippy New Color-Shifting Paint Reminds Us When Paint Used To Be Special

Interesting car and motorcycle colors these days are a bit like the first shavings from a freshly opened but still mostly frozen pint of ice cream: We'll take what we can get, but look forward to more. Sometimes, however, a color bursts forth from a manufacturer that makes us feel alive again, like picking a pint that's the perfect consistency for an immediate heaping spoonful. Harley-Davidson's dazzling Mystic Shift paint is that pint on steroids, where a combination of your favorite flavors wallop your senses from first bite to last. If you're frustrated by the infestation of boring "color" options for motorcycles and the overwhelming ocean of clay-colored cars, this is the hue for you.

Can we even call Mystic Shift a "color," though? It sparkles as if it were embedded with the stars of the night sky, all while phasing between shades like a Rorschach-test mood ring. As the sun pelts it with photons, you'll notice bursts of blue, purple, gray, and orange. To paraphrase Obi Wan Kenobi, "the color you see is true, from a certain point of view."

What's definitely true is that Mystic Shift isn't cheap. If you're ordering a new 2025 Harley-Davidson Road Glide, the suggested price starts at $27,999, and Mystic Shift adds $2,200. Perhaps this is to get your eyes to bug out upon seeing your wallet bleed money, which prepares them for taking in your new bike's stunning kaleidoscope of coloration. Ultimately, it's a small price to pay in the battle against bland. Did you know that in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, beige is increasingly popular? Don't paint your vehicles like a 1998 Dell desktop, please.