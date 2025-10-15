At $15,000, Is This 1997 Alfa Romeo Spider A Belissima Bargain?

While never officially imported to the U.S. due to Alfa Romeo closing shop here, today's Nice Price or No Dice Spider is now old enough to live in the States on its own. Let's see what this Pininfarina-bodied beauty might rightfully cost now that it's here.

Owing to age and attrition culling their numbers, Volkswagen's Type 1 Beetle has recently found favor amongst the car collector crowd. This is after years of disinterest from everyone but the model's most ardent supporters and those looking to leverage the versatile platform as the basis for a kit or component car.

The 1970 Volkswagen Wizard Speedster we saw yesterday was one of the latter, with two-seater, low-topped bodywork from a specialty car builder in Slough, England. Aside from the unique top and body—and oddly, a pair of Ford Capri seats—it maintained, for better or worse, all of the Beetle's attributes. In the minds of many of you, that combination wasn't enough to meet the seller's $8,995 asking price, with the result being a decisive 62% 'No Dice' loss for the Wizard.