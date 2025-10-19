Should You Trust Your Paint With Costco's Microfiber Towels? Here's What Detailers Say

To settle the debate, you have to look at what these yellow squares are made of. The Kirkland towel uses an 80/20 blend of polyester and polyamide. In simple terms, polyester provides the scrubbing power and structure, while the more expensive polyamide brings the softness and absorption. While 80/20 is great for general cleaning, detailing purists will tell you that the "gold standard" for anything touching paint is a plusher, more absorbent 70/30 blend.

Forensic Detailing's Jon Delieu put the Kirkland Signature towels to the test against his favorite high-end microfiber. Using each to buff a small patch of delicate, piano-black B-pillar trim, the results weren't exactly flattering for Costco's finest — the Kirkland towel left micro-scratches, while the other towel with the higher polyamide content finished the job without a mark.

Then there's the density, or Grams per Square Meter (GSM). While Costco doesn't publicly list this spec, the internet hive mind has reverse-engineered it to be around 350 GSM — a solid workhorse weight. The biggest historical flaw, however, was the scratchy stitched edges and a stiff, sewn-in tag that might as well have been made of sandpaper. Costco wised up and made the towels tagless, which was a huge improvement, but those hard-stitched edges remain a point of serious contention.