These Are The Best Winter Beaters, According To Our Readers

There's a chill in the air, the sun is setting earlier and the New York Jets are disappointing me on a weekly basis. That can only mean one thing: Winter is on the way. Theoretically, winter means one thing: snow. I say "theoretically" because New York City hasn't seen much snow over the past few years, but maybe your neck of the woods has, and if it has, you very well may need a winter beater. That idea is what led us to our question from earlier this week.

We wanted to know what you all consider to be the best winter beater. What is the ideal car to take out in the snow when you don't care what happens to it, but you still want to get where you need to go? Luckily, you kind folks delivered, and we've got all sorts of creative — and not so creative — answers to go through. Of course, there's your usual smattering of all-wheel-drive wagons and SUVs, but some of you got a bit silly with it, and that's where the magic lies here at Jalopnik.

Anyway, that's enough out of me. How about you all scroll on down below and check out what your fellow Jalops think the ideal winter beater is. Did your car make the list, or is your winter beater so strange and outside the box that none of these weirdos even considered it?