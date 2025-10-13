It's suddenly gotten absolutely freezing here in New York City, which can only mean that winter is fast approaching. Here, cars and bikes will disappear under covers for the colder months as their drivers and riders head for the subway (save for those of us brave and dumb enough to keep riding motorcycles all winter), but out in the suburbs and rural parts of the United States there's no public transit to fall back on. Folks have to keep driving all winter long, but those who don't want to fill the undercarriages of their precious enthusiast cars with road salt will turn to a time-honored type of second car: The winter beater.

Today, though, we're not here to talk about winter beaters in general. We're here to find out, empirically and scientifically and conclusively, what car makes the best winter beater. Any car with sufficient justification can qualify, so long as it can be had for cheap, which brings us to the question of the day: What's the best winter beater?