These Car Brands Died, But Got A Second Chance At Life

If there were a graveyard for car brands like there is for discontinued Ben and Jerry's flavors, it would stretch far into the distance. Some brands left us fairly recently and still crop up on the road or in used car listings with some regularity: Pontiac, Saturn, Oldsmobile, Saab, and Plymouth come to mind. Others loom large in the annals of automotive legend, like Packard, Studebaker, or the Indiana-based trio of Auburn, Duesenberg, and Cord.

Most lost brands stay dead and buried, but there's a powerful allure to ghostly car brands that makes people want to bring them back. Sometimes the brand comes back as a model rather than a brand, such as the GMC Hummer EV pickup and SUV. Sometimes brand revivals never quite get past the dreaming stage, although perhaps not before millions of dollars are spent.

Yet other brands enjoy successful reanimations, to a greater or lesser extent. Many of these are among the great marques of the past, and it can be a pleasure for enthusiasts to see them rise again. Combining heritage with modern technology occasionally works out far better than we might have expected. Here are several brands that got a new lease on life.