At $8,995, Is This 1970 VW Beetle Wizard Speedster A Magically-Good Deal?

The seller of today's Nice Price or No Dice VW Beetle describes the custom convertible as being "Super Rare and Super Unique!!!" We'll have to see if its price tag also makes it super desirable.

In the automotive world, the 'Malaise Era' spanned the decade between 1973 and 1983. Automakers during that time faced daunting challenges due to the triple whammy of regulations affecting safety, fuel economy, and emissions reductions. The industry's initial flailing attempts to meet all three criteria with cars that consumers would still want to buy resulted in some of the most 'meh' vehicles ever to be offered.

That's not to say that there haven't been some attempts to 'lipstick the pig' outside of the Malaise Era time frame. The 1984 Hurst/Olds we looked at yesterday is a fine example of a car gussied up, but with little performance to show for its fancy looks. It at least had a wonderfully weird three-lever Hurst sequential shifter to make it interesting. Unfortunately for its seller, you all didn't find that, or the car overall, to be $35,000 worth of interesting. That asking price ended the day in a massive 95% 'No Dice' loss.