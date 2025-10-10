What's The Rarest School Run Car You've Ever Seen?

Unless you took a school bus or lived close enough to get there on your own, you probably were driven to school by an adult in your life. Your parents' car likely felt mundane after seeing it every day, but there was always a certain curiosity in finding out what cars your friends and classmates were riding to school in.

What was the rarest school run car you've ever seen? Were there any sports cars waiting in the pickup line, or is it something only reserved for a wealthier school in your town? Admittedly, the 1961 Ferrari 250 California owned by Cameron's dad in "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" comes to mind. I hope destroying parents' prized possessions wasn't a pastime in your neighborhood. Or, were the vehicles a bit more eccentric? That was the case during my school years because a classmate's father owned a Campagna T-Rex. I never understood the appeal of a three-wheeled motorcycle, even as a child.