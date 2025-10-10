These Are The Cars You Were Most Surprised To See Make It To Production

Earlier this week, we asked you what cars you were most surprised to see make it to production, and you all came up with some great answers. It seems like the cars that surprised you the most are the ones that are the most exciting, interesting, and memorable models, which we appreciate. The cars on this list took risks, whether it was their styling, their powertrains, or their ethos, and it's clear that they left an impact — mostly positive impacts, though there is at least one car on the list that's best known for its negative impact. Either way, as the old saying goes, any publicity is good publicity.

I said the car I was most surprised to see make it to production was the first generation of Acura's ZDX. It was a car that took styling risks, but its ethos was confused or inspired, depending on how you feel about a coupe-style SUV. Again though, it's a design that stands out in Acura's history as one of the more daring models the company ever produced. Many of these cars take the same place in their respective manufacturer's model history, and though they may not have been particularly logical models, they are all models that left a lasting impact. These are a few of my favorite answers, but there were plenty more great answers so feel free to go back and read through the others.