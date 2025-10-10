These Are The Cars You Were Most Surprised To See Make It To Production
Earlier this week, we asked you what cars you were most surprised to see make it to production, and you all came up with some great answers. It seems like the cars that surprised you the most are the ones that are the most exciting, interesting, and memorable models, which we appreciate. The cars on this list took risks, whether it was their styling, their powertrains, or their ethos, and it's clear that they left an impact — mostly positive impacts, though there is at least one car on the list that's best known for its negative impact. Either way, as the old saying goes, any publicity is good publicity.
I said the car I was most surprised to see make it to production was the first generation of Acura's ZDX. It was a car that took styling risks, but its ethos was confused or inspired, depending on how you feel about a coupe-style SUV. Again though, it's a design that stands out in Acura's history as one of the more daring models the company ever produced. Many of these cars take the same place in their respective manufacturer's model history, and though they may not have been particularly logical models, they are all models that left a lasting impact. These are a few of my favorite answers, but there were plenty more great answers so feel free to go back and read through the others.
Lexus LFA
How many millions of dollars were spent on developing a production pipeline before they said "no, this is wrong" and started over from scratch?
That the LFA exists is proof that good things happen when number crunchers and accountants aren't in charge.
Submitted by: half man half bear half pig
Plymouth Prowler
Plymouth Prowler. It was much more show than go – but to this day it still looks like a concept.
Submitted by: PLAN-B 77
Toyota FJ Cruiser
A bit more mainstream but the FJ cruiser always surprised me... and bits like the 3 windshield wipers, lights in the mirrors and suicide rear doors are concept car details that usually don't make it into production. Toyota had a really strong off road presence and truthfully didn't need the FJ, they could have made a 2 door 4Runner for much less money.
Submitted by: cintocrunch1
Tesla Cybertruck
Surprised, doesn't have to mean happily surprised, so I'm going with the Cybertruck. It's hideous, impractical, unsafe, and expensive. I assumed the delays were going to lead to cancelation. I still sometimes hope that I'm just dreaming that they exist.
Submitted by: badrear
Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet comes to mind as a concept that made production, in a weird time after the recession
Submitted by: Shiftlose
C8 Chevrolet Corvette
The C8.
It makes sense that chevy finally went mid engine as the landscape of super cars changed, but im surprised because chevy actually did it after 100 years of rumours and speculation
Submitted by: JaredOfLondon
Mini Cooper Paceman and Roadster
The Mini Paceman and Mini Coupe/Roadster always struck me as odd. Was there really a market need for a 2 door hatchback version of the Countryman crossover? Was there really a need for an even smaller, 2 seat version of the standard 2 door Cooper? I don't think I've ever seen more than 1 or 2 of either of those on the road.
Submitted by: Stephen.
Audi TT
The first gen audi TT. The production vehicle was only slightly different from the crazy concept drawings. When I first saw the production car I just thought there was no way that this was the production version.
Submitted by: jsloden
Pontiac Solstice
The Pontiac Solstice. I didn't think we would see an American brand attempt a small two seater roadster again after the massive flop that was the Fiero. Of course the Solstice didn't outsell cars like the Miata but just the fact it made it to production is surprising enough.
Submitted by: Giantsgiants
Pontiac Aztek
Everyone's favorite Pontiac Aztek and man was it disappointing
Submitted by: Jimboy Junio