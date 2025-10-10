These Are The Cars You Were Most Surprised To See Make It To Production

By Logan K. Carter
A head-on shot of a silver Pontiac Solstice parked in front of windows with its roof down Collectibleclassics/ Bring A Trailer

Earlier this week, we asked you what cars you were most surprised to see make it to production, and you all came up with some great answers. It seems like the cars that surprised you the most are the ones that are the most exciting, interesting, and memorable models, which we appreciate. The cars on this list took risks, whether it was their styling, their powertrains, or their ethos, and it's clear that they left an impact — mostly positive impacts, though there is at least one car on the list that's best known for its negative impact. Either way, as the old saying goes, any publicity is good publicity. 

I said the car I was most surprised to see make it to production was the first generation of Acura's ZDX. It was a car that took styling risks, but its ethos was confused or inspired, depending on how you feel about a coupe-style SUV. Again though, it's a design that stands out in Acura's history as one of the more daring models the company ever produced. Many of these cars take the same place in their respective manufacturer's model history, and though they may not have been particularly logical models, they are all models that left a lasting impact. These are a few of my favorite answers, but there were plenty more great answers so feel free to go back and read through the others.

Lexus LFA

Front three quarters shot of a white LFA driving on a wet racetrack in front of empty grandstands Lexus

How many millions of dollars were spent on developing a production pipeline before they said "no, this is wrong" and started over from scratch?

That the LFA exists is proof that good things happen when number crunchers and accountants aren't in charge.

Submitted by: half man half bear half pig

Plymouth Prowler

Front three quarters shot of a metallic orange Prowler parked in front of a small tree and grass Pedalpowermuseum/ Bring A Trailer

Plymouth Prowler. It was much more show than go – but to this day it still looks like a concept.

Submitted by: PLAN-B 77

Toyota FJ Cruiser

front three quarters shot of a yellow FJ Cruiser driving on a mountain road Toyota

A bit more mainstream but the FJ cruiser always surprised me... and bits like the 3 windshield wipers, lights in the mirrors and suicide rear doors are concept car details that usually don't make it into production. Toyota had a really strong off road presence and truthfully didn't need the FJ, they could have made a 2 door 4Runner for much less money.

Submitted by: cintocrunch1

Tesla Cybertruck

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 29: A person in a Tesla Cybertruck gestures towards protesters demonstrating against Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiatives during a nationwide "Tesla Takedown" rally while leaving a dealership on March 29, 2025 in Austin, Texas. Protesters in more than 30 states nationwide are demonstrating against the Department of Government Efficiency during what organizers are calling a global day of action. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Surprised, doesn't have to mean happily surprised, so I'm going with the Cybertruck. It's hideous, impractical, unsafe, and expensive. I assumed the delays were going to lead to cancelation. I still sometimes hope that I'm just dreaming that they exist.

Submitted by: badrear

Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet

Side view of a turquoise Murano CrossCabriolet driving with its top down past trees Nissan

Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet comes to mind as a concept that made production, in a weird time after the recession

Submitted by: Shiftlose

C8 Chevrolet Corvette

a side view of a bright blue C8 Corvette driving on a bridge in front of a cityscape and clouds Chevrolet

The C8.

It makes sense that chevy finally went mid engine as the landscape of super cars changed, but im surprised because chevy actually did it after 100 years of rumours and speculation

Submitted by: JaredOfLondon

Mini Cooper Paceman and Roadster

Front three quarters shot of a black Paceman with red stripes and a red roof driving around a corner fast in front of a flower covered hill Mini

The Mini Paceman and Mini Coupe/Roadster always struck me as odd. Was there really a market need for a 2 door hatchback version of the Countryman crossover? Was there really a need for an even smaller, 2 seat version of the standard 2 door Cooper? I don't think I've ever seen more than 1 or 2 of either of those on the road.

Submitted by: Stephen.

Audi TT

side overhead view of a silver 1998 TT parked on brick Audi

The first gen audi TT. The production vehicle was only slightly different from the crazy concept drawings. When I first saw the production car I just thought there was no way that this was the production version.

Submitted by: jsloden

Pontiac Solstice

Front three quarters shot of a silver Pontiac Solstice parked in front of a building with its roof down Collectibleclassics/ Bring A Trailer

The Pontiac Solstice. I didn't think we would see an American brand attempt a small two seater roadster again after the massive flop that was the Fiero. Of course the Solstice didn't outsell cars like the Miata but just the fact it made it to production is surprising enough.

Submitted by: Giantsgiants

Pontiac Aztek

Front three quarters shot of a purple Aztek parked on the side of a road in front of a hedge Linaz52/ Bring A Trailer

Everyone's favorite Pontiac Aztek and man was it disappointing

Submitted by: Jimboy Junio

