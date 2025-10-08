What Car Were You Most Surprised To See Make It To Production?

I was surprised the original Acura ZDX made it to production. Acura isn't a brand that springs to mind when I think about automakers that take huge risks. Sure, the original NSX could be considered risky, but beyond that Acura's models tend to be based on supremely sensible Honda products, and reflect that sensibility, just with a more upscale result. The first-generation ZDX, though, was not particularly sensible at all, thanks to its dramatic coupe roofline, polarizing styling, and hidden rear door handles.

Acura's corporate styling went through an iffy phase with its shield-like front grille that ended up being perceived more as a beak than a shield, and the ZDX is no exception. I should say that I don't dislike the ZDX, in fact I quite like the fact that Acura let its hair down and made a distinctive, less-than-logical vehicle. It wasn't a particularly bad car either. It had Honda's 300-horsepower 3.7-liter V6, Acura's trademark Super-Handling All Wheel Drive, and a lovely interior. But the ZDX was still a bit too left-of-center to court Acura's predominantly pragmatic buyers, and over the course of its four-year production run, Acura made just 7,200 examples of the bold ZDX. I love the rare occurrence of spotting a ZDX in the wild, especially in its delicious metallic brown paint color, but as I said, even in the car-crazy region of Southern California, a ZDX sighting is a rare occurrence.

