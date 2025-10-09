Here's What Our Readers Would Do If They Were Ford CEO For One Day
If Jim Farley directing Ford to launch a factory Dakar Rally program doesn't convince you that the CEO has near-complete control, nothing will. We asked our readers earlier this week what they would do as Ford CEO for a single day. While I cited Farley's role in expanding Ford's presence in racing and pushing performance off-road vehicles as the automaker's future, commenters had much different ideas.
Several readers want to fire Ford's entire C-suites, including themselves. I know the golden parachute would be a very sweet deal, but there's still a car company to run. Others had a more sensible approach, suggesting that the Blue Oval should return to selling a full lineup of cars in the United States. There was even the suggestion of reviving the Mercury brand. However, I think Ford would rather make Mustang or Raptor its own brand at this point. Without further ado, here are some of the ideas that were offered:
Drop Mustang from the Mach-E
I'd delete "Mustang" and the Mustang logo from the Mach-E. I know it's pretty. I'm not a CEO for many reasons.
Submitted by: Chase
Cap executive pay at Ford
Set a rule that the highest salaries in the company cannot be more the 15x the lowest salary in the company. And, that goes for everyone executives and myself included.
You want to make good money, then you have to pay your employees good money, as well. Otherwise, I hope the board, enjoys their max compensation of $108.75/hr. (15x the Federal Minimum wage of $7.25/hr.)
Submitted by: Dr.Xyster
Take a tactic from Di Montezemolo's playbook
I would walk into the boardroom and hand each member of the board and management team a small box wrapped in ribbon. Inside would be a cheap box cutter. Once they open it, I'd tell them that if they couldn't fix the problems with the company, feel free to cut themselves loose and get out. Meeting would be adjourned. I think it was Luca Di Montezemolo that did this, and I love it.
After that meeting, I'd make sure that no one ever damaged the brand reputation of one of the most successful automotive manufacturers in history the way that this current team of managers and C-level execs have.
Submitted by: ColoradoOnTheFly
Revive Mercury as Ford's EV-only brand
Bring back Mercury. Rebrand all Ford EVs as Mercury vehicles. Bring back the T-Bird as an electric roadster. The Mach-E is now the Mercury Marauder. Ranchero on the Mustang platform. 5.0 and 6-speed manual. Issue a last call on the Escape. Bring over the Kuga from Europe as the replacement.
Submitted by: Mark Horning
Make Ford sell cars again
Put cars back on the menu. Small cars, midsize cars, luxury sedans. The cheapest should be $20,000 or so, make it happen without sacrificing quality.
Release a cheap, basic, but quality EV.
Make basic pickup trucks again. Let people pay $110,000 for a truck if they want, but offer very basic stripped-down models for those that don't want or need the luxury and tech. Long bed, single cab, crank-up windows by default.
My primary use of technology would be to make things more efficient and powerful, not complex and luxurious. Leave the luxury and superfluous tech for Lincoln.
Any vehicle offered overseas that would be at all practical for US applications should be offered in the USA.
Submitted by: Psycho78
Make more Broncos and make EV Broncos
Fire 90% of managers and executives, the remaining ones can use AI to fill in for the fired ones. Fire the entire interior design department. Make EV versions of Bronco and Bronco Sport. Use most of the Mustang platform and interior, but make a sedan. Make a third unibody platform "Bronco" to slot between the sport and the body-on-frame one to replace the Escape and Explorer.
Submitted by: fabey
Let's race the Ford Transit Connect
Step 1: bring back the Transit Connect
Step 2: ST/RS/Tremor the Transit Connect; manual option
Step 3: support grassroots motorsports contingency program
Step 4: Transit Connect Spec racing series with low entry cost
Step 5: buy a life jacket to prevent from drowning in all the money Ford will make
Submitted by: Greasetank
Build a 21st-century electric Model T
I would try to create the Model T for electric cars. An affordable (mid $30 – low $40k) that has decent range (300 miles or so), nice interior (somewhere between bare bones and uber-tech), and reliable. The Model T is what made Ford Ford. I feel by focusing on trucks and SUVs, they lost their focus.
Submitted by: Quartermouse