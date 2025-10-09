Here's What Our Readers Would Do If They Were Ford CEO For One Day

If Jim Farley directing Ford to launch a factory Dakar Rally program doesn't convince you that the CEO has near-complete control, nothing will. We asked our readers earlier this week what they would do as Ford CEO for a single day. While I cited Farley's role in expanding Ford's presence in racing and pushing performance off-road vehicles as the automaker's future, commenters had much different ideas.

Several readers want to fire Ford's entire C-suites, including themselves. I know the golden parachute would be a very sweet deal, but there's still a car company to run. Others had a more sensible approach, suggesting that the Blue Oval should return to selling a full lineup of cars in the United States. There was even the suggestion of reviving the Mercury brand. However, I think Ford would rather make Mustang or Raptor its own brand at this point. Without further ado, here are some of the ideas that were offered: