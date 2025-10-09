Here's What Our Readers Would Do If They Were Ford CEO For One Day

By Ryan Erik King
Ford CEO Jim Farley poses for a photo before announcing at a press conference that Ford Motor Company will be partnering with the worlds largest battery company, a China-based company called Contemporary Amperex Technology, to create an electric-vehicle battery plant in Marshall, Michigan, on February 13, 2023 in Romulus, Michigan. Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

If Jim Farley directing Ford to launch a factory Dakar Rally program doesn't convince you that the CEO has near-complete control, nothing will. We asked our readers earlier this week what they would do as Ford CEO for a single day. While I cited Farley's role in expanding Ford's presence in racing and pushing performance off-road vehicles as the automaker's future, commenters had much different ideas.

Several readers want to fire Ford's entire C-suites, including themselves. I know the golden parachute would be a very sweet deal, but there's still a car company to run. Others had a more sensible approach, suggesting that the Blue Oval should return to selling a full lineup of cars in the United States. There was even the suggestion of reviving the Mercury brand. However, I think Ford would rather make Mustang or Raptor its own brand at this point. Without further ado, here are some of the ideas that were offered:

Drop Mustang from the Mach-E

A front view of a blue Ford Mustang Mach-E parked in a European city. Alexandre Prevot / Wikimedia Commons

I'd delete "Mustang" and the Mustang logo from the Mach-E. I know it's pretty. I'm not a CEO for many reasons.

Submitted by: Chase

Cap executive pay at Ford

Bill Ford, Executive Chairman of Ford Motor Company, announces at a press conference that Ford will be partnering with the worlds largest battery company, a China-based company called Contemporary Amperex Technology, to create an electric-vehicle battery plant in Marshall, Michigan, on February 13, 2023 in Romulus, Michigan. Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Set a rule that the highest salaries in the company cannot be more the 15x the lowest salary in the company. And, that goes for everyone executives and myself included.

You want to make good money, then you have to pay your employees good money, as well. Otherwise, I hope the board, enjoys their max compensation of $108.75/hr. (15x the Federal Minimum wage of $7.25/hr.)

Submitted by: Dr.Xyster

Take a tactic from Di Montezemolo's playbook

CEO of FIAT and CEO of Chrysler Sergio Marchionne and Luca Cordero di Montezemolo attend the Ferrari Press Conference on September 10, 2014 in Maranello, Italy. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

I would walk into the boardroom and hand each member of the board and management team a small box wrapped in ribbon. Inside would be a cheap box cutter. Once they open it, I'd tell them that if they couldn't fix the problems with the company, feel free to cut themselves loose and get out. Meeting would be adjourned. I think it was Luca Di Montezemolo that did this, and I love it.

After that meeting, I'd make sure that no one ever damaged the brand reputation of one of the most successful automotive manufacturers in history the way that this current team of managers and C-level execs have.

Submitted by: ColoradoOnTheFly

Revive Mercury as Ford's EV-only brand

The Mercury logo is displayed on the grill of a brand new Mercury Milan at San Francisco Ford Lincoln Mercury June 2, 2010 in San Francisco, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Bring back Mercury. Rebrand all Ford EVs as Mercury vehicles. Bring back the T-Bird as an electric roadster. The Mach-E is now the Mercury Marauder. Ranchero on the Mustang platform. 5.0 and 6-speed manual. Issue a last call on the Escape. Bring over the Kuga from Europe as the replacement.

Submitted by: Mark Horning

Make Ford sell cars again

The last of the 2020 Ford Fusion car models. The Agate Black car has black wheels, fog lights, and blacked out grille. In a parking lot at Eagle Lake Park. Tony Savino/Getty Images

Put cars back on the menu. Small cars, midsize cars, luxury sedans. The cheapest should be $20,000 or so, make it happen without sacrificing quality.

Release a cheap, basic, but quality EV.

Make basic pickup trucks again. Let people pay $110,000 for a truck if they want, but offer very basic stripped-down models for those that don't want or need the luxury and tech. Long bed, single cab, crank-up windows by default.

My primary use of technology would be to make things more efficient and powerful, not complex and luxurious. Leave the luxury and superfluous tech for Lincoln.

Any vehicle offered overseas that would be at all practical for US applications should be offered in the USA.

Submitted by: Psycho78

Make more Broncos and make EV Broncos

A front three-quarters view of a pale blue 2023 Ford Bronco Badlands in a parking lot. HJUdall / Wikimedia Commons

Fire 90% of managers and executives, the remaining ones can use AI to fill in for the fired ones. Fire the entire interior design department. Make EV versions of Bronco and Bronco Sport. Use most of the Mustang platform and interior, but make a sedan. Make a third unibody platform "Bronco" to slot between the sport and the body-on-frame one to replace the Escape and Explorer.

Submitted by: fabey

Let's race the Ford Transit Connect

A silver 2014 Ford Transit Connect XLT Wagon Long Wheelbase photographed in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, USA. Elise240SX / Wikimedia Commons

Step 1: bring back the Transit Connect
Step 2: ST/RS/Tremor the Transit Connect; manual option
Step 3: support grassroots motorsports contingency program
Step 4: Transit Connect Spec racing series with low entry cost
Step 5: buy a life jacket to prevent from drowning in all the money Ford will make

Submitted by: Greasetank

Build a 21st-century electric Model T

Ford Model T Runabout vintage classic car on display during the classic days event on August 6, 2022 in Düsseldorf, Germany. Sjoerd Van Der Wal/Getty Images

I would try to create the Model T for electric cars. An affordable (mid $30 – low $40k) that has decent range (300 miles or so), nice interior (somewhere between bare bones and uber-tech), and reliable. The Model T is what made Ford Ford. I feel by focusing on trucks and SUVs, they lost their focus.

Submitted by: Quartermouse

