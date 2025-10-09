Now Europe's Airports Are Being Threatened By Cigarette-Smuggling Balloons

If you've ever been to Europe, you know they love to smoke over there. Obviously, this isn't great for public health, which is why most European countries level steep taxes on packs. That's an opportunity for smugglers to get cigarettes, made on the cheap in Belarus, into smokers' hands sans tax. This keeps the overall smoking rate higher and, for a small country like Lithuania, starves the state of important revenue.

In fact, Belarusian tobacco fiends have been using Lithuania as a staging area for the rest of the EU for decades. One study found that nearly 30% of all cigarette packs in the Baltic country were illegal, and that 90% of those came from Belarus (87% from one specific factory). And how are the smugglers doing their smuggling? You guessed it: by balloon. In 2024, we know that fully 966 criminal balloons flew from Belarus to Lithuania. And, of course, that's not counting however many balloons Lithuanian officials didn't find.

Now, you may be thinking to yourself that, if you were a Belarusian criminal mastermind, you would bring your enterprise into the 21st century and use drones. Drones are getting pretty cheap, after all! But you know what's cheaper than drones? Balloons. And balloons can carry more weight than drones, too. So don't expect the balloons to stop flying anytime soon. Hopefully, they'll just steer clear of the airports next time.