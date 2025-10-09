Even With Inflation, $20,000 To Park At The Airport For 27 Minutes Is Too Dang High

Off-site parking usually isn't too bad, but if you want to skip the shuttle ride and park right at the airport, you know it's going to be expensive. Well, not if you park your motorcycle at LAX, but statistically, most people aren't parking motorcycles at LAX when they fly. At the same time, though, how bad could the damage really be if you didn't even park at the airport for 30 minutes? $10? $20 at the absolute most, maybe? Well, on Thursday, one man at the Denver International Airport got hit with a nearly $20,000 bill after parking for less than 30 minutes, Denver's 9 News reports.

Jim Boyd told 9 News that while dropping his wife off for a flight to Germany on Thursday, he parked in the DIA parking garage for a total of 27 minutes. Based on the parking rates posted in the garage, that should have cost him $7. He then paid and left, not really paying attention to the total until the notification he got on his phone about the charge to his credit card played through his truck's speakers.

"I heard the Chase Bank notification that $19,824 had been charged to Denver parking," he told the news outlet. "My immediate thought was, oh no, this is just like what I heard on 9NEWS a month ago." At least he paid with a credit card and not a debit card? Either way, though, yikes.