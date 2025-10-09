This Xiaomi SU7 Owner Did Not Say, 'Hey Siri, Park My Car'

Further investigation showed that Xiaomi was correct after all. The car's owner shared his phone's logs to help troubleshoot the problem. After comparing them to the vehicle logs, it turns out the owner's iPhone 15 Pro Max did, in fact, send a remote parking command to the car shortly before it moved away on its own. While the video proves that the owner wasn't using his phone at the time, a misinterpreted voice command could have activated the feature. As programmers like to say, it's not a bug, it's a feature. Both Xiaomi and the owner are satisfied with this explanation, according to statements each gave to Carscoops. Also, the initial confusion about the phone model occurred because Apple's mobile device code for the iPhone 15 Pro Max is "iPhone 16.2," as verified on this list. This code number is what Xiaomi showed in its logs rather than the model name, leading to the initial confusion about what phone the command had come from.

While it seems clear that the car didn't wander off by itself, the question remains of how a false self-park command could have been sent in the first place. On my own iPhone, Siri activates when I don't summon her somewhat regularly, especially through my motorcycle helmet intercom. Siri's been able to start cars since 2011 with the help of other apps and services, so it's all too easy to imagine a misinterpreted voice command activating the self-park feature. You don't want your car going anywhere without your deliberate command, no matter how safe its self-parking capabilities may be.

h/t Apex Automotor