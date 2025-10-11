These Are The Least Reliable New SUVs, According To Consumer Reports
Everything is getting more and more expensive, and new cars are no exception. The average new car price hit a near record high of just under $49,000 in July, with interest rates for financing continuing to stay stubbornly high at around 7% in October 2025. With prices like that, it's only natural that reliability is still a big concern for drivers. While new cars seem to fare better than old ones from decades ago when it comes to reliability, problems do still arise.
Results of a new research from J.D. Power reveals that cars have experienced a higher amount of problems in 2025 compared to 2024, meaning you can never be too careful when shopping around for a new SUV. Thankfully, the U.S. consumer champion, Consumer Reports (CR) has put in the effort to weed out some of the least reliable vehicles with known problems that can potentially lead to big repair bills.
Typically, the organization's new car survey asks hundreds of thousands of subscribers if their vehicles had suffered any faults in the last 12 months, then compiles results based on their reports and assigns each surveyed vehicle a reliability score on a 100-point scale, with the highest scoring models being the best. As it turns out, CR's readers have encountered more problems with the under-listed models than most other SUVs they've owned.
Least reliable luxury midsize SUV: Mercedes-Benz GLE
Reliability wise, the Mercedes-Benz GLE began its second generation run (since the 2020 model year) on a not-so-impressive note, frequently finishing either around the middle or bottom of the midsize SUV table. Five years and a facelift later, it's still finding that reputation hard to shake, with Consumer Reports naming it the least reliable midsize SUV for 2025. Problem areas include the brakes, electrical accessories, fuel system, climate system, and transmission. Owner reviews on forums indicate the nine-speed automatic transmission can experience jerky or rough gear changes.
There are also several complaints regarding issues with the infotainment system, the biggest headache being how often it crashes. But it's not all bad news. Some owners have had positive experiences with the GLE when it comes to reliability and for what it lacks in dependability, it makes up for with an upscale cabin and multitude of powertrain options. The base-spec GLE 350 comes standard with a turbocharged 2.0-liter 48-volt hybrid system, producing 255 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. A more powerful 375-hp mild-hybrid turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder is offered on the higher-end GLE 450, while the plug-in hybrid combines a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder and an electric motor for 381 total horsepower.
For the GLE 580 4Matic, power comes from a mild-hybrid 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 good for 510 hp and 538 lb-ft. If you're looking at the souped-up AMG versions, the AMG GLE 53 4Matic pairs a 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder turbocharged engine with a 48-volt mild hybrid assist system for 429 total hp and 413 lb-ft. That leaves the AMG GLE 63 S as the most powerful GLE you can buy new. Its handcrafted mild-hybrid 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 develops an astounding 603 hp and 627 lb-ft.
Least reliable compact SUV: Ford Escape Hybrid
It wasn't so long ago that Consumer Reports named the Ford Escape Hybrid among the best hybrid SUVs under $45,000. Just a year later, the organization appears to have changed its stance after a huge survey of its readers revealed the SUV had gone wrong in several areas. Its findings suggest the Escape Hybrid is prone to brakes and battery-related issues. Electrical problems are also said to be common, mainly with the SUV's erratic infotainment system. Owners have reportedly been in situations where their infotainment screen either becomes unresponsive to touch or goes completely blank.
Even worse for the Escape Hybrid, it finds itself in a separate named and shamed list by Consumer Reports, where it ranks among the least reliable cars overall. It performed poorly even by the lowly standards of the vehicles in the list, finishing in eight place out of 12 cars. This indicates that it's only more reliable than a handful of cars, namely the Ford F-150 Hybrid, GMC Canyon, Chevrolet Colorado, and Rivian R1T.
Least reliable subcompact SUV: Volkswagen Taos
The Taos does many things well as Volkswagen's entry-level model. We found its interior to be neatly laid out and decently spacious, with good levels of comfort. However, according to the drivers who took part in the 2025 Consumer Reports reliability survey, it is the least dependable subcompact SUV you can buy. Problem areas are said to include the brakes, engine, in-car electronics, as well as noises and leaks.
Consumer Reports didn't explain the problems fully, but feedback from owners indicates that head gasket leaks are among the engine-related problems most frequently encountered by drivers of the VW Taos, especially the 2022–23 models. A lot of times, the issue gets so bad that it necessitates head gasket replacement, and some commenters have explained that the problem keeps coming back even after fixes.
Another issue facing Volkswagen Taos owners is that the SUV experiences faster brake wear on the rear. Left too long, the friction material wears down to the point the metal begins to press against the brake disc, forcing owners to change both the pads and discs. In their comment, one Redditor said the issue came from Volkswagen using the wrong materials for the brake pad. The result, according to another Redditor, is a brake pad material that's softer than normal, and this, by default, speeds up wear, even if it provides better bite.
Least reliable midsize SUV: Jeep Grand Cherokee
The Jeep Grand Cherokee makes a frequent appearance on these sorts of lists. It ranked among the least reliable cars in 2024, and now, according to midsize SUV owners, it is the least reliable midsize SUV in 2025. The steering and suspension, drive system, engine electronics, and various noises and leaks are among the areas causing the most headaches for owners.
This suggests that much of the same problems from the 2024 model year remain true today. This isn't a huge surprise as the 2024 and 2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee are the exact same cars, with both being part of the fifth Grand Cherokee generation that debuted in 2021. Some owners said they've experienced frequently recurring check engine light issues related to problems with driver assistive features like lane departure warning and transmission faults. Among the transmission-related issues facing the Grand Cherokee, owners seem to report the most on slipping gears.
Least reliable midsize 3-row SUV: Mazda CX-90 Plug-In Hybrid
The Mazda CX-90 Plug-In Hybrid is a bona fide luxury SUV. It's got an extremely plush cabin with sumptuous materials, decent power output, and handles really well for a vehicle with over 5,000 pounds of curb weight. But it's on the wrong side of reliable, which comes as a bit of a surprise given Mazda's reputation as one of the most reliable car brands.
Results of Consumer Reports latest survey suggest a lot had gone wrong with the CX-90 PHEV in the past 12 months. The common sore spots are the EV battery, transmission, in-car electronics, climate system, electrical accessories, as well as steering and suspension. Information on the NHTSA's (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) website also indicates the CX-90 PHEV was dogged with problems that Mazda has had to address.
So far, there have been no fewer than 11 recall actions related to the vehicle since it debuted for the 2024 model year. One such issue relates to a software problem that could cause a loss of power and consequently increase risk of accident. The CX-90 was also previously recalled due to problems with the automatic braking system and adaptive cruise control, which could unexpectedly lower the PHEV's speed to match vehicles in an adjacent lane.