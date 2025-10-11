These Are The Least Reliable New SUVs, According To Consumer Reports

Everything is getting more and more expensive, and new cars are no exception. The average new car price hit a near record high of just under $49,000 in July, with interest rates for financing continuing to stay stubbornly high at around 7% in October 2025. With prices like that, it's only natural that reliability is still a big concern for drivers. While new cars seem to fare better than old ones from decades ago when it comes to reliability, problems do still arise.

Results of a new research from J.D. Power reveals that cars have experienced a higher amount of problems in 2025 compared to 2024, meaning you can never be too careful when shopping around for a new SUV. Thankfully, the U.S. consumer champion, Consumer Reports (CR) has put in the effort to weed out some of the least reliable vehicles with known problems that can potentially lead to big repair bills.

Typically, the organization's new car survey asks hundreds of thousands of subscribers if their vehicles had suffered any faults in the last 12 months, then compiles results based on their reports and assigns each surveyed vehicle a reliability score on a 100-point scale, with the highest scoring models being the best. As it turns out, CR's readers have encountered more problems with the under-listed models than most other SUVs they've owned.