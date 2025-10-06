Guard Your Chips, Because Someone Just Stole A Truck Carrying $35,000 Worth Of Dips And Salsa

If you give a mouse a cookie, he's going to ask for a glass of milk, and if you give a moose a muffin, he'll want some jam to go with it. But following the theft of two transport trucks on September 27, there are a few thieves out there with about $35,000 worth of stolen dips and salsas and no way to eat them, CTV News reports. So if you have a stash of chips and happen to live near Essex County, Ontario, keep an eye on them. These thieves could be coming for your crunchy dip-delivery devices next.

Why thieves would steal dips and salsas, in Canada of all places, isn't entirely clear. Nor is it clear exactly which dips and salsas were stolen. Regardless of the brand and spice level, though, they're probably going to be pretty hard to move. $35,000 worth of dips and salsas is a whole lot of dips and salsas, and selling them out of the back of a van in a grocery store parking lot would take forever. Plus, Canadians aren't traditionally known for their spice tolerance. Unless Ontario authorities can track these thieves down and get them to talk, we may never know what their goal was here.

That said, we do know the cops are saying a four-door Jeep Wrangler Rubicon that was spotted nearby may have been involved. Well, technically, CBC News referred to it as a "Jeep Rubicon," but based on the photo provided, I think we can all agree that's a Wrangler we're looking at. Unfortunately for the Ontario Provincial Police, if people start calling in every gray, four-door Wrangler they see around Ontario, they might not have time to investigate any other crimes.