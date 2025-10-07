Mobile EV Chargers Are The Gas Cans Of The Future

Lincoln Electric, the same folks known for melting metal with extreme prejudice, have decided to tackle something even more terrifying — running out of charge in an EV. Their new Velion 50kW DC Fast Charger is a self-contained, portable box of salvation designed to bring dead EVs back to life on the side of the road. Think of it as jumper cables for the electric age — except it's about the size of a refrigerator and costs around $21,000.

Unlike your typical plug-in Level 2 charger, the Velion is a DC fast charger that can directly feed power into an EV's battery, bypassing the onboard inverter for rapid range recovery. It's a tool seemingly aimed at tow companies, roadside assistance fleets, and probably the one friend who insists on driving to 1% for fun. Plus, not everyone has the room to tote around a generator or powerstation to cushion that range anxiety.

And sure, this is where you start scrolling to the comments section to point out the great EV versus ICE dichotomy — because when a gas car runs dry, it's a quick jerry can and a gallon later and you're back on the road.