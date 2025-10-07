Can A Dealership Sell You A Car With An Open Recall?

Last year, more than 29 million cars were recalled in the United States, and while this year is trending better, with "only" 10.8 million or so recalls through the first half, that's still a lot of vehicles. In addition, some automakers are struggling more than others. Ford broke the annual safety recall record back in July, and Ford's record-setting year of recalls has rolled on: By September 4, the number had reached almost 7.9 million vehicles, and the Blue Oval was dinged with two more recalls of more than 100,000 cars each a few weeks later.

And it's a serious issue for drivers. As we've reported, the auto industry knows the current recall system is leaving dangerous vehicles on the road. In fact, some dealerships continue to sell cars with unfixed, open recalls to unsuspecting shoppers, and it's perfectly legal. Dealers don't even have to mention it.

Now, to be clear, that's for used cars. Federal law prevents dealers from selling new cars with open safety recalls, and rental companies are required to fix their used cars before renting or selling them, but there are no similar legal requirements for dealers selling used cars. It's not all bad news for drivers, however, since transactions involving pre-owned cars are still covered by laws governing consumer fraud, negligence, and whatnot. Basically, states can make it illegal to knowingly sell unsafe products to the public, and that includes cars. Of course, it's still a good idea to take an ounce of prevention here.