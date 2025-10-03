At $6,500, Is This 1987 Toyota Corolla FX16 GT-S The Hot Hatch To Have?

Toyota's Corolla is what sensible people buy, but as proven by today's 4A-GE—powered FX16 GT-S, the company occasionally built Corollas for fun-seeking folk. Let's see if this now-classic car comes with an equally fun price.

For years, the general consensus has been that, for anyone looking for a small sports car, the answer is almost always inevitably the Mazda Miata. I say 'almost always' because, at least twice a year, the answer is Solstice, the shortest and longest days on the calendar.

While we're just a couple of weeks past the halfway point between the summer and winter solstices, the tidy and low-mileage 2006 Pontiac Solstice we looked at yesterday made a compelling argument for year-round fun. An $8,450 price tag also answered the car's value question, and earned the Solstice a solid 70% 'Nice Price' win. Now, if we could just figure out how to bring Pontiac back from the dead, we would have a fitting start to spooky season.