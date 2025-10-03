These Offbeat Races And Driving Competitions Deserve More Attention Than Sperm Racing, According To Our Readers

If it can be raced, it will be raced. That's just how humans work. Got a Barbie Jeep your kids don't use anymore? Let's see how fast we can make it go. Captured an ostrich? Time to race 'em like horses. Digging postholes? Why not see who can dig them the fastest? Unfortunately for all of us with eyes, the human tendency to race anything did recently lead to some kid with a dubious understanding of how human reproduction works and the backing of a mysterious billionaire to turn sperm racing into an actual competition and a startup currently valued at $75 million.

As penance for bringing that story to your attention, I decided to use that as an excuse to take whatever reach Jalopnik still has left and bring some attention to some other, lesser-known racing series and skills competitions that are far more deserving of some extra eyeballs. That's why, on Wednesday, I asked you which offbeat racing series you'd recommend someone watch instead of sperm racing. We got a wide variety of answers, including a few I'd never heard of before, so let's take a look at some of the most popular answers.