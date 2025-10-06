This $34,000 Watch Was Also An Aston Martin's Car Key

Aston Martin has been around for some time as the manufacturer of some seriously exquisite machinery. In order to try and get one step ahead of the crowd in the world of luxury and performance cars, the British automaker has pushed some pretty cool features into production, such as the first fully digital gauge cluster in the Aston Martin Lagonda and, more recently, a watch that also doubled as a key.

Now, this is Aston Martin, so don't go expecting it to be some sort of Casio with a plastic fob tacked onto the back. Rather, the watch is produced by the iconic watchmaker, Jaeger-LeCoultre, whose story dates back almost 200 years. The watch in question is dubbed the AMVOX2 Rapide Transponder, and within it, sits the transponder that can send locking and unlocking signals to the car. Simply push the watch face between the eight and the nine to unlock the vehicle and between two and three to lock it. Pushing both at the same time will flash the car's lights — this feature is reportedly designed to help the owner find their car in packed parking lots, but, more likely, it's built-in so you can show off at a fancy dinner party. When was the last time you lost an Aston Martin in a parking lot, anyway?

The watch in question is nothing new. It debuted around 15 years ago now and pairs with the Aston Martin Rapide, while the idea and original partnership between Aston Martin and Jaeger-LeCoultre was born in 2008. When new in 2010, the Rapide sported an asking price of $199,950, although that didn't include the watch, which would set interested parties back at additional $34,000.